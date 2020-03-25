Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
‘Over 100 volunteers:’ Off-duty California firefighters shopping for seniors amid COVID-19

Posted 2:47 pm, March 25, 2020

GLENDALE, Calif. — Firefighters with the Glendale, California Fire Department are going above and beyond to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Firefighters are personally going to the store to purchase groceries and other essential goods for seniors and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Our fire department stepped up,” said Glendale Fire Chief Silvio Lanzas. “We have over 100 volunteers that are coming in off-duty — helping them by going to the store, shopping… and delivering them to these seniors and other vulnerable people.”

The fire department said that any high risk Glendale residents who are unable to leave their homes can contact them between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and a team member will assist them. The phone number to call is 818-548-4814.

Thank you to these firefighters for helping those in need!

