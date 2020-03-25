‘People need something right now:’ Teacher launches online movement to spread joy worldwide

MILTON — Humans are social creatures. Being separated from friends and loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic is difficult, but a Wisconsin woman found a virtual way to keep us connected.

With so much unknown about COVID-19, the road to recovery seems long and lonely, but people like Erika Breeser are lighting the way.

“We are all in this together,” said Breeser. “I’m just glad some people got some smiles out of it.”

The Aurora Health Care emergency room nurse chalked the sidewalk to the employee entrance with words of encouragement, hope and humor.

“Be positive but not COVID positive,” said Breeser.

A co-worker posted Breeser’s artwork on social media.

“It affected everyone in this building in such a positive way,” said Emily Klugiewicz, Aurora Health Care nursing supervisor. “There are going to be some hard days, but there are going to be some really good days, too, and in the end, we will still be in this together.”

Chalk and paper hearts have popped up on sidewalks and doorsteps around the world thanks to Milton teacher Leslie Brissette, who created the Happy Heart Hunt Facebook page.

“It’s like finding a friend you didn’t know you had,” said Brissette. “People need something right now. Everybody is looking for something. Some happiness, some positivity. I think it is filling that void.”

In less than a week, more than 57,000 people from across Wisconsin and around the world have posted on the page — a sign that hope can spread faster than a virus — a reminder that we will get through this together, even from a distance.