Roundy’s Supermarkets donates $50K worth of food to Feeding America, Salvation Army

MILWAUKEE — Roundy’s Supermarkets , which operates Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in southeast Wisconsin, donated $50,000 worth of food (15,000 packages) to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Salvation Army , a spokeswoman said Wednesday, March 25.

Food packages included a range of different essential food items, including, peanut butter, yogurt, frozen meatballs, Ensure chocolate protein shakes, chicken broth, 1,500 pounds of potatoes, and more.

Meanwhile, officials with Roundy’s, a division of Kroger, is taking steps to protect employees keeping stores stocked with food — with more than 100 stores in the state, most of them Pick ‘n Save.

A Roundy’s spokesman said Tuesday, March 24 they were working to secure masks and other personal protective equipment for employees, and marking the floors with lines, and, eventually, decals to indicate how far apart shoppers should stand in line. A Roundy’s spokesman detailed another big change you’ll notice at checkout.

“We’ll be sourcing plexiglass shields in the near term as a protective barrier to any areas where there is customer-employee-associate interaction,” said James Hyland with Roundy’s. “You should see it here shortly. I don’t have a date for you, but they’re coming, so you should see that soon.”

The spokesman said it’s being done at stores nationwide.