‘Running 24/7 to keep up:’ Fredonia wipes manufacturer in need of workers to meet demand

FREDONIA — A Fredonia company that manufactures disinfecting wipes is trying to address the critical shortage of the product amid the COVID-19. Its extending its hours, which means they need more help to supply first responders around the world.

Within minutes, wipes make their way into packages or canisters and are labeled, prepared for distribution and sent off. Normally, that’s just another day at Guy & O’Neill in Fredonia –but not now.

“The world is out of disinfecting and sanitizing wipes. We’re running 24/7 to keep up with the demand. Quite frankly, we’re unable to keep up with the demand,” said Tom Misgen, CEO of Guy & O’Neill.

Both of its manufacturing facilities generally run 24 hours a day, five days a week. They’re now running all day every day, trying to keep hospitals, first responders and the general public equipped with proper cleaning supplies amid the shortage caused by COVID-19.

“We’re working around the clock. They’re coming in on Saturdays and Sundays voluntarily to make sure that we can continue to make the products that we need to make to service the industry,” John Vavra, Guy & O’Neill vice president of manufacturing, said.

But the extra hours bring another challenge; they need more employees to get the job done.

“We have above average, above competitive wages. We pay a shift premium that’s really attractive. Our benefits package is really top-notch, and we make products that matter, that change people’s lives,” Misgen said.

Right now, Guy & O’Neill is looking to hire 40 additional people, but that number could rise because they don’t know how long demand will remain high for their disinfecting wipes.

Anyone who is interested is asked to apply online HERE.