Self-Isolation Blues: Indiana man writes a song that fits these trying times

GLENDALE, Wis. — The brother of a Glendale woman has written a song that fits the trying times we are all living right now.

Jeff Vicenzi, who is originally from southeast Wisconsin, moved to Indiana many years ago. He apparently enjoys tinkering around on his guitar — and came up with the “Self-Isolation Blues.” His sister shared a video of the song with FOX6 News — and below are the lyrics:

Self-Isolation Blues

There’s no toilet paper in the bathroom

and the beer is running low

I don’t know how long I can take it

I think my head is gonna explode

That virus, it is lurking

It’s got me holed up inside my home

Yeah, I’ve got those COVID-19 virus

Self-isolation blues

I’ve got personal distance between us

Hand sanitizers on the walls

A flame thrower in the closet

Tripwires in the halls

So if that virus comes round here

I tell ya he’s gonna fall

Yeah I’ve got those COVID-19 virus

Self-isolation blues

The stock market is crashing

It just reached a brand new low

The commander-in-chief says don’t worry

Cuz he’s a stable genius, you know

But my portfolio keeps fallin’

I wonder how low it will go

I’ve got those COVID-19 virus

Self-isolation blues

I bought an AK47 rifle

To keep that virus at bay

And if it tries to get near me

I’m gonna blow that sucker away

And if that doesn’t get him

I’ve got a backup hand grenade

Yeah I’ve got those COVID-19 virus

Self-isolation blues

They say laughter is the best medicine

That’s why I wrote this here song

But if that doesn’t cure me

I’ll take another hit from this here bong

Cuz they say that virus it can’t catch you

Just as long as you stay stoned

Yeah that virus it can’t catch you

Just as long as you stay stoned.