Self-Isolation Blues: Indiana man writes a song that fits these trying times

GLENDALE, Wis. — The brother of a Glendale woman has written a song that fits the trying times we are all living right now.
Jeff Vicenzi, who is originally from southeast Wisconsin, moved to Indiana many years ago. He apparently enjoys tinkering around on his guitar — and came up with the “Self-Isolation Blues.” His sister shared a video of the song with FOX6 News — and below are the lyrics:
Self-Isolation Blues
There’s no toilet paper in the bathroom
and the beer is running low
I don’t know how long I can take it
I think my head is gonna explode
That virus, it is lurking
It’s got me holed up inside my home
Yeah, I’ve got those COVID-19 virus
Self-isolation blues
I’ve got personal distance between us
Hand sanitizers on the walls
A flame thrower in the closet
Tripwires in the halls
So if that virus comes round here
I tell ya he’s gonna fall
Yeah I’ve got those COVID-19 virus
Self-isolation blues
The stock market is crashing
It just reached a brand new low
The commander-in-chief says don’t worry
Cuz he’s a stable genius, you know
But my portfolio keeps fallin’
I wonder how low it will go
I’ve got those COVID-19 virus
Self-isolation blues
I bought an AK47 rifle
To keep that virus at bay
And if it tries to get near me
I’m gonna blow that sucker away
And if that doesn’t get him
I’ve got a backup hand grenade
Yeah I’ve got those COVID-19 virus
Self-isolation blues
They say laughter is the best medicine
That’s why I wrote this here song
But if that doesn’t cure me
I’ll take another hit from this here bong
Cuz they say that virus it can’t catch you
Just as long as you stay stoned
Yeah that virus it can’t catch you
Just as long as you stay stoned.