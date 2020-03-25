× St. Camillus Independent Living resident tested positive for the coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — Officials with St. Camillus on Wisconsin Avenue across from the Milwaukee County Zoo on Wednesday, March 25 reported a positive case of the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the patient is a resident at St. Camillus’ “Independent Living” building. The resident was in quarantine since March 18 due to traveling out of state, and went to the hospital for unrelated symptoms on March 23. While at the hospital, the resident was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to restrictions already in place, no residents or staff were exposed, officials said.

Officials noted they “have made, and will continue to make it their top priority to prevent the spread against the COVID-19 virus,” working with local and federal authorities, in addition to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The health and safety of our residents and staff is our main focus,” said Kevin Schwab, St. Camillus CEO in the release. “We are working diligently 24 hours a day to protect our community from the COVID-19 virus. St. Camillus has been and will continue to implement the heightened protocol that is recommended from our local health officials and the CDC. We want to thank all of our dedicated employees and supportive residents and families during this time. We know the strain of being away from your loved one is extremely difficult and we assure you that we are putting all efforts in to protect them.”

