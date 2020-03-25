× Washington Ozaukee health officials issue 3rd order for long-term care facilities ‘to limit exposure’

PORT WASHINGTON — Officials with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department on Wednesday, March 25 issued a third order related to long-term care facilities in Washington and Ozaukee counties “intended to limit resident exposure” to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton

FOX6 News learned Wednesday of 13 positive cases at the Village Pointe Commons in Grafton — an increase of eight from Friday, March 20 (when there were five). Health officials executed a targeted testing effort there and got results expedited because they were trying to find the source.

A team of six Wisconsin National Guard medics reported to the Village Pointe Commons senior living facility in Grafton late Saturday afternoon, March 21 to augment staff there amid the coronavirus pandemic. An Ozaukee County man in his 90s who was a resident in the memory care unit died as a result of the coronavirus on Thursday, March 19. A long-term caregiver and three additional residents at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Robert Blackbird, a Village Pointe Commons resident, was just shy of his 92nd birthday when he lost his life as a result of COVID-19.

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department ordered an immediate lockdown of all long-term care facilities in Washington and Ozaukee counties that same day.

FOX6 News learned Wednesday in addition to the Grafton facility, outbreaks were under investigation at two more facilities in Ozaukee and two more in Washington County — for a total of five long-term care facilities with confirmed outbreaks, and six more facilities between the two counties that are “potential” outbreak sites that are expected to be confirmed as outbreaks within 48 hours.

An outbreak is determined as two or more positive cases.

Health officials believe the spread is occurring because of infected health care workers/staff traveling between facilities.

New orders issued

A press release said the new orders require all staffing agencies or similar businesses, including hospice providers who provide direct care staff who work at long-term care facilities in Washington and Ozaukee Counties, to limit personnel from working in multiple facilities during this state of emergency.

The order applies to every license at larger facilities.

In addition, the order requires any company transporting long-term care facility residents to utilize personal protective equipment (masks and gloves) and routinely disinfect and clean vehicles.

“COVID-19 has been detected in five long term care facilities in our jurisdiction,” said Health Officer Kirsten Johnson in the release. “We suspect a half dozen more have unconfirmed cases. We know COVID-19 is especially dangerous for our aging population and we are doing everything we can to protect these vulnerable residents. I thank the facilities for working with us to implement these orders. We understand staffing and PPE shortages are universal and are working with facilities as best we can.”

Health officials noted, through shared resources, they were in the process of conducting robust contact tracing for every positive case of COVID-19, with extensive contact tracing producing evidence that staff and caregivers have introduced the virus into numerous long-term care facilities.

On Wednesday morning, Washington County leaders spoke with Governor Tony Evers to brief him on concerns with long-term care COVID-19 spread.