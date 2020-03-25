‘We want compliance:’ Law enforcement offers guidance on ‘safer at home’ order

MILWAUKEE — The next 30 days will be a new experience for millions of Wisconsinites; a “safer at home” order is now in effect. So, how is it enforced?

The order asks for voluntary compliance from the public, and everyone is asked to avoid non-essential travel. Authorities said fines and arrests are an absolute last resort, but there are consequences for those that choose to put public health at risk.

“What we’re asking for is cooperation from our citizens,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. “All non-essential travel and congregating is really irresponsible.”

The public, at this time, is asked to only leave the house if necessary while still keeping a respectable distance from others to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We’re not going to stop people randomly, just out of curiosity as to where they are going or checking to see if they are following the guidelines by the directive of the governor,” Schmaling said. “We still need reasonable suspicion to stop motor vehicles based on a violation of the law.”

The Milwaukee Police Department is among law enforcement agencies using social media to address public concerns.

In a video on Facebook, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said that officers have been instructed to be understanding as the public adjusts to the governor’s orders. Authorities do say, however, that there are consequences for those that refuse to comply and put public health at risk.

“That said, should we get information or complaint that there’s a large gathering, there’s a bar or restaurant serving, we will go in and ask for voluntary compliance to try to disburse. If they refuse we will ask again,” said Schmaling. “We want compliance. I have to believe we collectively want to get through this.”

FOX6 News asked Schmaling if he’s dealt with anyone violating the order or the recent restrictions put in place. He said, so far, everyone is complying.