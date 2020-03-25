× Wisconsin State Capitol building closing to the public

MADISON — Following the announcement of Tuesday’s “Safer at Home” order and continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison will be closed to the public beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 26 until further notice.

If the state’s legislature or supreme court convenes, the Capitol will reopen to the public. Many of the day-to-day activities within the Capitol were already limited or ceased, before Wednesday’s announcement. Cancellation of Capitol tours were announced on March 12, 2020.

The state’s Department of Administration will continue reviewing strategies to limit COVID-19’s spread based on guidance from the CDC and DHS Public Health Officials. All individuals are encouraged to do the following:

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates, and nonessential appointments.

Stay at least 6 feet away from other people, when possible.

Practice good hand hygiene. Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.

Continue to visit the Department of Health Services COVID-19 informational website, This comprehensive website has resources, updates, and answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19.

