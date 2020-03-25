Wisconsinites to return home after being stuck in Peru amid COVID-19 lockdown

PERU — FOX6 News first shared the story of seven Wisconsinites stuck in Peru last week

Mark Sprauge and his wife, Maggie, along with five other friends from the Milwaukee and Madison areas had traveled to the South American country for a wedding. When they left, there were no travel restrictions, but the day before they were supposed to fly home, the Peruvian president locked down the country.

The U.S. has been working to send a plane to get them, and the hundreds of other Americans stuck in the country, but no one could say when that was going to happen.

Then, late at night on Tuesday, March 24, with the help of a friend from Brazil, the group got on a flight to Brazil. The group will land back in Milwaukee later this week.