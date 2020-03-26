A creative way to celebrate the Crew despite Opening Day being postponed

MILWAUKEE -- With the baseball season now on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic -- there's one way you can show your support for the team. Krista Bach from Rec Room Craft Company joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on a Brewers Character Virtual Drawing Class.

Details on Brewers Character Virtual Drawing Class (Facebook page):

Just because Opening Day is postponed doesn't mean we can't find a creative way to come together to celebrate the Crew! We know all the parents out there are still looking for activities to keep the kiddos busy so hopefully this helps.

Join us on Thursday at 1:10PM (the original start time for Opening Day) for a FREE Facebook Live video to learn how to draw 2 of the Famous Racing Sausages™ and Bernie Brewer™!

We'll be hosting our own type of race (via voting poll) leading up to Thursday to determine which of the two sausages will win to be drawn!

Karen Johnson, a local artist and animator, who created all of the original County Stadium scoreboard animations (and who has been cartooning for a reallly long time) will be teaching this class.

The Brewers were kind enough to grant us one time rights to host this fun virtual event and we couldn't be more excited to connect with the rest of the Brew Crew out there!

All you'll need is a pencil and few sheets of paper, but Brewers gear is encouraged :) Let's come together Milwaukee and LET'S GO BREWERS!