Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Bleach does kill germs, but there are specific ways it has to be used to be effective

Posted 11:05 am, March 26, 2020, by
Data pix.

As many continue to disinfect their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials say you may be using bleach all wrong.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, one of the main ingredients in bleach, sodium hypochlorite, can kill the COVID-19 virus.

However, you can't immediately wipe it off surfaces once you finish washing them.

The EPA says bleach effectively kills germs after around ten minutes.

The Centers for disease Control and Prevention recommends making a cleaning solution with one cup of bleach per five gallons of water.

Once you're finished disinfecting with the solution, make sure to leave it on for ten minutes before wiping up any of the residual.

Health officials say the COVID-19 virus can live for up to 72 hours on standard items -- including glass and plastic surfaces.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.