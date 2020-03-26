Family surprises 10-year-old with drive-by surprise birthday after coronavirus cancels party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- The coronavirus is now responsible for canceling many events but one California family refused to let it cancel their daughter's birthday party.

Victoria Rye was determined to make sure her little girl got a birthday celebration this year even as COVID-19 fears caused people throughout her Bakersfield, California neighborhood to self-isolate.

Rye took to social media -- asking the community if they could do a drive-by b-day instead.

The response was phenomenal and daughter was all smiles as she waived at friends from her festively decorated yard.

"When we broke it to her that there was absolutely going to be no party she did cry, she was upset," said Rye. "We actually had all the decorations, we've hid everything from her, she thinks she's probably in trouble."

A huge line of cars went by Ada's house. Party goers threw confetti and silly string, some even dropped off gifts from a safe distance away.

Ada says, in the end, everyone she wanted to see on her special day came by to see her.