‘Fulfill our mission:’ Tour company bringing a taste of Milwaukee to your doorstep amid virus outbreak

MILWAUKEE -- Many businesses are being forced to adapt due to the coronavirus. One business that can't stay open -- a tour company that is built around going out and exploring. Now, they're bringing the tour to your doorstep.

Traveling Milwaukee to try out a new coffee shop is a luxury no longer allowed under the state's "Safer-At-Home" order.

"We saw this as an opportunity. I think that everyone is craving the ability to learn something new or explore something new right now," said Theresa Nemetz, Milwaukee Food and City Tours owner.

Theresa Nemetz owns Milwaukee Food and City Tours. Instead of taking people all around the city -- she's now bringing a taste of the city to people's doorsteps.

"We initially were a bit lost, but that's where the shelter-at-home or quarantine care kits came into play, because it still allows us to fulfill our mission," said Nemetz.

Nemetz is delivering what she calls "Shelter in Style" kits. The boxes highlight different Milwaukee food staples -- helping all companies involved stay in business.

"We really saw the boxes as a way to help those food manufacturers. Everyone is still in that position that they're trying to provide for their families, and they are also trying to provide for their employees' families," said Nemetz.

The purchase of a kit also gives you access to a private Facebook group showcasing various parts of Milwaukee.

"One of the things we love doing is telling the story of Milwaukee. We thought that virtual tour experiences would be an opportunity," said Nemetz.

It's all part of how a company rooted in exploration is working to adapt to a world of social distancing.

The kits are on sale now -- with the first delivery set for Tuesday. Click here to purchase.