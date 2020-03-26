× ‘Glad to support:’ Salvation Army to provide meals for hospital staff in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County announced Thursday, March 26 they will be providing meals to hospital associates at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Milwaukee on Friday, March 27.

A Salvation Army canteen (mobile feeding truck) will be parked at the main entrance, 2301 N Lake Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Salvation Army employees put 400 meals together Thursday afternoon. Meals will include a sandwich, chips, cookie and water.

“We recognize that many hospital employees are working through their breaks and have limited time to stop and eat a meal,” said Major Steve Woodard, Milwaukee County coordinator, in a news release. “Our goal is to provide these meals to the workers that are leaving for the day. The hospital staff is doing such a great and critical service. We are glad to walk alongside and support them at this time.”

Friday is the only day the meals will be offered, however that may change depending on the need.

If you would like to contribute to The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s COVID-19 response efforts like these, there are three ways to donate:

Mail a check to The Salvation Army, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Rd., Wauwatosa, WI 53226 and in the memo write “CV19 Help MKE”

Donate online HERE.