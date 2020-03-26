× ‘It is an honor:’ Carthage College donates medical supplies, equipment to area health centers

KENOSHA — Carthage College’s nursing department donated hundreds of medical supplies and equipment to area health care facilities amid a critical need for the items during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release, donations were sent to the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association, Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, and Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee.

“The nursing department at Carthage has always held a long-standing desire to give back to the community it serves,” said Frank Hicks, director of nursing, in the release. “It is an honor for us to be able to provide these necessary, needed and important items to help protect the health care workers of southeastern Wisconsin.”

Donations included face masks, face masks with face shields, isolation gowns, sterile gloves and Nitrile gloves.