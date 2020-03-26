× Master Lock donates free smart locks to protect PPE amid COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Master Lock is doing its part to help the healthcare workers who have been working around the clock to get patients the urgent care and testing they need.

The company announced on Thursday, March 26 that it is offering health care facilities and providers a free smart lock or lock box to secure critical personal protective equipment (PPE).

Healthcare facilities and providers can apply by filling out this form and choosing between Master Lock’s Bluetooth padlocks and lock boxes that offer audit trails of who is accessing locks and when.