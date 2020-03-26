Ocean Connections to offer free virtual ‘field trips’ to students online

MILWAUKEE — Although the Milwaukee County Zoo closed to the public on March 13, Ocean Connections is committed to community outreach — virtually — by offering engaging, interactive lessons via Facebook Live for the remainder of the school year.

Dedicated to the conservation of marine mammals, Ocean Connections’ goal is to provide the best possible environment, training and care for marine animals at the zoo — like seals and sea lions — with the focus of educating the public about marine life, environmental protection and conservation.

While the threat of coronavirus has closed the zoo for the time being, Ocean Connections is bringing the animals to you.

Starting Friday, March 27 at 11 a.m., the team at Ocean Connections will be hosting “field trips” on their Facebook page. Make sure to like their page for updates.

You can catch a new field trip every Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m., where trainers will discuss a new topic about marine mammal conservation.

If you are in a position to give to the health and safety of the seals and sea lions, you are asked to donate here.

For more information on Ocean Connections, visit their website.