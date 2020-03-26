Open Record Special Edition: Essential doesn’t mean safe

MILWAUKEE — Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn look into those ‘essential’ workers under Governor Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order. More specifically, St. Hilaire and Polcyn discuss grocery store workers who are now worried about their own health and the health of the people they go home to, as grocery stores are deemed essential under the order. What are Wisconsin grocery store chains doing to protect the thousands of workers essential to maintaining our food supply?

