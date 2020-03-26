Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Overweight permits for truckers hauling groceries in Wisconsin extended

Posted 10:43 am, March 26, 2020, by

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Thursday, March 26 a two-week extension for overweight permits that allow truckers to supply grocery stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release says for the 489 fleet permits already issued, which cover more than 15,000 trucks, no action is required for the automatic extension. The permits had been set to expire on March 28.

New applications for the permits can be made here: COVID-19 Permit Information and Application Instructions. More information is available at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/osowgeneral.aspx.

Permit applications can also be submitted by completing the information below and emailing it to oversize-permits.dmv@dot.wi.gov, faxing it to (608) 264-7751 Attn: COVID-19, or mailing it to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bureau of Highway Maintenance, P.O. Box 7980, Madison WI 53707-7980.

