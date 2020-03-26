Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Pres. Trump’s campaign threatens legal action against TV stations in Wisconsin over Dem ad

Posted 1:01 pm, March 26, 2020, by , Updated at 01:30PM, March 26, 2020
President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is threatening legal action against local TV stations in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin if they don’t pull a Democratic anti-President Trump commercial that uses clips of the president talking about the coronavirus outbreak. The campaign says the ad is false.

Priorities USA Action Fund, the Democratic super PAC that created the 30-second spot and supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, responded by soliciting financial contributions to keep the ad on the airwaves.

President Trump’s campaign said the commercial contains the “false assertion” that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

The ad strings together audio of recent comments by President Trump in which he attempts to minimize the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, including a snippet in which he says “this is their new hoax.”

President Trump’s campaign said Wednesday, March 25 that it had delivered “cease and desist” letters to the stations demanding that they pull the ad or face legal action. The stations were not named in a news release announcing the action or in a copy of the letter accessed by a hyperlink included in the emailed release.

Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, tweeted Wednesday that President Trump wants to block the ad “because he doesn’t want Americans to know the truth.” He included a link for donations to pay to keep the ad on the air.

Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are among states where President Trump’s is spending heavily in his bid to win a second term.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.