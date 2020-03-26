× Pres. Trump’s campaign threatens legal action against TV stations in Wisconsin over Dem ad

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is threatening legal action against local TV stations in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin if they don’t pull a Democratic anti-President Trump commercial that uses clips of the president talking about the coronavirus outbreak. The campaign says the ad is false.

Priorities USA Action Fund, the Democratic super PAC that created the 30-second spot and supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, responded by soliciting financial contributions to keep the ad on the airwaves.

We won’t let the Trump campaign intimidate us from telling the truth. Beginning Saturday we will be running this ad in Arizona, our first television buy there this cycle. pic.twitter.com/Zsqx3PYdee — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 26, 2020

President Trump’s campaign said the commercial contains the “false assertion” that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax.”

The ad strings together audio of recent comments by President Trump in which he attempts to minimize the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, including a snippet in which he says “this is their new hoax.”

Trump is so scared of the truth he's threatening the license of stations that run our latest ad. It's not the 1st time. He issued a cease & desist order to stop our ad about his efforts to eliminate pre-existing condition protections. You can read it at https://t.co/NAZmNiA3Wy pic.twitter.com/X2wnjoaoag — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 26, 2020

President Trump’s campaign said Wednesday, March 25 that it had delivered “cease and desist” letters to the stations demanding that they pull the ad or face legal action. The stations were not named in a news release announcing the action or in a copy of the letter accessed by a hyperlink included in the emailed release.

Guy Cecil, chairman of Priorities USA, tweeted Wednesday that President Trump wants to block the ad “because he doesn’t want Americans to know the truth.” He included a link for donations to pay to keep the ad on the air.

Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are among states where President Trump’s is spending heavily in his bid to win a second term.