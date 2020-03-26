× Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Raymond Rohleder last seen in Racine

RACINE — Police are asking for the public’s help finding 83-year-old Raymond Rohleder who was last seen on Taylor Avenue in Racine at 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Rohleder is described as a 5’7″ white male with a gray mustache. He has a sail ship tattoo on right arm, scar on the left side near his kidney and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown plaid flannel shirt, red jacket with the words “fueling station” on the back.

He was driving a 2016 Gun Metal Blue Kia Sportage with a Wisconsin license plate 605-ZTN.

He intended to drop off a letter at his church, First Evangelical Free Church at 2401 Ohio Street in Racine.

His whereabouts are currently unknown. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300