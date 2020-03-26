‘Stay connected’: Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Day vastly different this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It feels a bit strange in this empty parking lot on the day baseball was supposed to get its season started. Despite the postponement of Opening Day, the Brewers have a culture that they believe will keep them strong as they wait.

From the first day of spring training, the message from manager Craig Counsell is simple, "stay connected."

Throughout spring training, in this time of uncertainty and throughout the season, it will continue to be very important to players like Josh Hader.

"Biggest thing is staying connected," Hader said.

Be it through social media or through charitable work, like California Strong -- something that Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun helped create -- or through phone calls or video chatting, the players in the organization are maintaining their connection.

Owner Mark Attanasio has set an example since taking control of the organization.

"It lets you know who he is, open to talk, open-door policy," Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel said.

With so many new players, the veterans, like Braun, have followed Attanasio's lead, starting at the beginning of spring training.

"Get to know guys and getting to know them personally," Braun said.

Now that they've had a number of weeks together before having to be apart, they know the connection remains.

The status of Opening Day and even the season are still uncertain, however, the culture the Brewers have created seems to have them all on the same page.