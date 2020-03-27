784 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, more than 11K tested negative

MILWAUKEE — — The total positive cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin rose to 784 on Friday, March 27 — compared to 757 on Thursday, March 26. Twelve deaths have been reported in the state.
Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 420 cases in the county Friday morning.
Coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin (in chronological order based on when they were reported)
- Man in his 50s in Fond Du Lac County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19
- Robert Blackbird, 91, resident of Village Pointe Commons in Grafton/Ozaukee County: Death confirmed by Gov. Evers on March 19
- Lawrence Riley, 66 in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 20
- Lenard Wells, 69 in Milwaukee County (retired MPD lieutenant): Death reported by medical examiner on March 21
- Roderick Crape, 54 in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 23
- Woman in her 70s in Dane County: Death reported by health officials on March 25
- Man in his 60s in Milwaukee County (Milwaukee Public Schools employee): Death reported by medical examiner on March 25
- Sheila Staten, 57, in West Allis/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
- Woman, 79, in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner on March 26
- Woman, 65, in Milwaukee/Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner March 26
- Man, 69, in Milwaukee County: Death reported by medical examiner March 26
- Iron County: Death was reported by Iron County health officer March 26
DHS officials shared the following message regarding the pandemic on their website:
- You are safer at home.
- Younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren’t immune to COVID-19. Anyone can contract COVID-19. So it’s important for everyone, including young and healthy people, to practice social distancing.
- Together we can make a difference in the fight against COVID-19.
- Stay home if you can and especially if you are sick.
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Practice social distancing. Please keep six feet between people and avoid direct physical contact.
- We all need to work together to flatten the curve and protect the capacity of the health care system to serve those who will suffer with the most severe disease from COVID-19.
- If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can:
- Text COVID19 to 211-211,
- Visit 211Wisconsin.org, or
- Call 211.
Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.
- If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.
More resources to keep you informed about COVID-19
CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.
CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.
Helpful phone numbers
- Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521
- If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069
Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath