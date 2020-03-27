Actress Evangeline Lilly getting backlash for ignoring advice on social distancing

MILWAUKEE -- Actress Evangeline Lilly is getting some major backlash for ignoring advice to practice social distancing. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
