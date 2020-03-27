× Associated Bank commits $300K to COVID-19 relief in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota

GREEN BAY — Associated Bank announced Friday, March 27 a $300,000 commitment to support COVID-19 recovery efforts in its three-state footprint.

The company will donate $150,000 to local United Way chapters in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota to fund community-based programs and support services that provide basic needs.

A commitment of $50,000 each will be provided to the Give to MKE Responds Fund, the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund (MDRF) to assist with housing and small business relief efforts.

Associated Bank recently announced additional steps being taken to assist consumer and business customers impacted by the economic consequences of COVID-19. Additional details about the Associated Bank COVID-19 Relief Program and other resources available to customers can be found HERE.