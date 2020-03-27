Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (South-Central Segments: WIS 142 to County G)

MONDAY, MARCH 30, 2020

I-94 NB Closure:

·I-94 WEST (NB) overnight full freeway closure from WIS 142 to WIS 11, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for profile grinding work.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, WIS 11, and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31, 2020

I-94 NB Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) overnight full freeway closure from WIS 142 to County K, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for beam guard repair and joint scanning work.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, County K, and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020

I-94 NB Closure:

I-94 WEST (NB) overnight full freeway closure from WIS 142 to County G, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for beam guard repair and joint scanning work.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 142, County G, and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY, APRIL 2 & 3, 2020

I-94 SB Closures:

I-94 EAST (SB) overnight full freeway closures from WIS 20 to WIS 142, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for pavement grinding and rumble strip work.

Detour:

Travelers can use WIS 20, WIS 142, and the frontage roads to get around the closures.

* New Project

I-43 North-South Structures Projects:(Ozaukee County) Late March 2020 through late fall

These projects involve the rehabilitation of multiple structures along I-43, from WIS 60 to the northern Ozaukee County Line. Improvements consist of numerous bridge deck overlays, one bridge deck replacement, and various bridge maintenance repairs and painting.

Ulao Parkway Bridge over I-43 Reconstruction Project:

MONDAY & TUESDAY, MARCH 30 & 31, 2020

I-43 NB Closure:

I-43 Northbound from Ulao Parkway to Sauk Road, is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge deck removal.

Detour:

WIS 32/County V westbound to County W northbound to WIS 33 eastbound to reconnect with I-43 northbound.

I-43 SB Closure:

I-43 Southbound from Sauk Road to Ulao Parkway, is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge deck removal.

Detour:

WIS 33 westbound to County W southbound to County V/WIS 32 eastbound, to reconnect with I-43 southbound.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1, 2020

I-43 NB Closure:

I-43 Northbound from Ulao Parkway to Sauk Road, is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for bridge deck removal.

Detour:

WIS 32/County V westbound to County W northbound to WIS 33 eastbound to reconnect with I-43 northbound.

Project Impacts:

· Single lane closures along I-43 will be implemented where crews are working.

· Single lane closures and short-term roadway closures at adjacent crossroads over and under I-43.