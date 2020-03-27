× Blood tests could determine a person’s immunity to further COVID-19 problems

IRVINE, Calif. — A different approach to coronavirus testing with possible implications for returning people to normal life faster.

Blood tests are being developed by several labs and medical companies that could aid in the battle against the coronavirus.

By determining the existing antibody immunity built up after having been exposed and recovered.

The method by BioAmerica is a finger-stick test that’s different from swabbing for an active infection and administering a vaccine.

Instead, it determines what your body’s already done or not done for you to help you know what you can or can’t do for daily activities.

“So what we’re trying to do is to be able to produce a test that’s IgG-IgM (types of antibodies), because as your body vs. responds to a virus, you develop IgM antibodies and that tells you that your body is infected and that you’re infectious and you need to stay home. But as those IgMs come down and the IgG antibodies come up, it now says you’re not infectious and it means you’ve been exposed to the virus, but you’re safe to go out,” said Gail Page, Chembio Diagnostics Board Member.

“The two questions are: are those antibodies enough to protect them from getting re-infected. So can they go back to work, to school, with their daily activities, knowing ‘I’m immune’? And how long would they last?” said Tony Mazzuli, Chief Microbiologist, Toronto Sinai Health System.

“COVID-19 is very new. It is novel. And so we don’t have all the answers yet. But it is, like I said, papers have suggested it is likely that they’ll have immunity to it if they have antibodies that are expressed,” said Zack Irani-Cohen, BioAmerica CEO.

BioAmerica says its COVID-19 test sells for less than $10 and they have orders from Europe and the middle east.

Chembio says it has a $ 4 million order from Brazil for its COVID-19 antibody test.

The CDC says it’s working on its own antibody test.