‘It was touching my heart:’ Brookfield barber donates hundreds of gloves to Milwaukee VA

BROOKFIELD -- Supplies like gloves and masks are becoming harder for first responders to get ahold of as the coronavirus continues to spread. A Brookfield barber's donation is helping with that shortage.

The International Barbershop in Brookfield might be closed, but the owner's heart is getting down to business.

"It was touching my heart for me to just go ahead and grab all the gloves I had and donate it to the VA," said Jose Martinez, the barbershop's owner.

Martinez brought 700 pairs of gloves to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center which had called the Milwaukee Police Department because of the major need for gloves at the facility. Martinez's father is a veteran, making him passionate about helping those on what he calls the front line.

"Just knowing they're safe, and they're able to change the gloves after interacting with someone that's sick," Martinez said.

The gloves are typically used for hair coloring and cleaning, but after barbershops were ordered to close, they were just sitting in a box. Martinez has felt the impact of COVID-19 ever since.

"Now it's really a struggle where I won't be able to pay my staff, my rent, myself," he said.

Even through the struggle, the veteran barber feels grateful to be able to contribute to those risking their lives in the fight against the coronavirus.

"If I lose my business, I'm good, then I know I saved someone on the front line," said Martinez.

Martinez hopes other local barbershops and salons will also consider donating any extra supplies they might have including gloves or masks.