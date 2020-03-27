× Milwaukee DPW suspends curbside brush collection due to COVID-19, brush accepted at drop off centers

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) is suspending its curbside brush collection due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The program would have begun April 1.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has our field staff operating in smaller numbers and we continue to focus on essential services,” said The Department of Public Works.

Brush and branches are accepted for FREE at the drop off centers. No person-to-person contact required at the centers.

All other yard debris — including grass clippings, weeds, and garden debris must be composted or grass cycled or also brought to a Drop Off Center.

Confirm hours of operation at milwaukee.gov/dropoff.