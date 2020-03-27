× Ocean Connections takes their expertise to the web during the coronavirus pandemic

MILWAUKEE — Ocean Connections at the Milwaukee County Zoo kicked off their virtual “field trips” on Friday, March 27. A program that has always been educational to students and families that visit the zoo, will now hit the web during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelley Ballman and her team strive to support exceptional animal welfare and conservation efforts and are dedicated to the continued education of those who are now learning from home.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 a.m. there will be a new “field trip” available on their Facebook page. After the live taping, it will be available to view at any time of the day. Of course, free to all viewers.

If you’re wanting to add these “field trips” to your e-learning efforts, see more information on their website and follow along on their Facebook page.

If you’re in a space to give to non-profits in the moment, you’re asked to visit their donations page.