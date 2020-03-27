Open Record Special Edition: The COVID-19 Relief Bill

MILWAUKEE — It’s the largest relief bill of its kind in U.S. history. Following days of intense negotiations, a $2 trillion economic stimulus package is headed to President Trump’s desk. In this special edition of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Amanda St. Hilaire and Bryan Polcyn break down the important questions with the help of FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi: What’s in the CARES Act? What does it mean for your family? Who is getting what and when?

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

