Powerball makes changes to starting jackpot amount, minimum jackpot roll increases

MADISON — Following the next Grand Prize win, Powerball’s starting jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) with minimum roll increases of $2 million between drawings. The Powerball Product Group announced the changes to ensure the game continues to support good causes in all 48 U.S. lottery jurisdictions.

“Powerball players in many U.S. lottery jurisdictions are under shelter-in-place orders or recommendations from their governors or mayors, which have affected normal consumer behaviors,” said Gregory Mineo, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Maine Lottery Director. “Just like other enterprises around the world that are making adjustments, we are making proactive changes to continue to offer the world’s premier lottery product.”

The Saturday, March 28 drawing is a guaranteed $160 million; $122.4 million cash value. If the jackpot is won in Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot will reset to a guaranteed $20 million (annuity) for the Wednesday, April 1 drawing with minimum jackpot roll increases of $2 million between drawings.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Please visit wilottery.com/covid-19 for the most up-to-date Lottery information. Visit www.wisconsin.gov/covid19 for the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin.