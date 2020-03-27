Salvation Army sets up drive-thru outside hospital, hands out meals to health care workers

MILWAUKEE — All the people who work in hospitals are the true heroes of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the community is stepping up to say thank you in many different ways.

After a 12 hour shift, workers at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s have one final pit stop.

“We have lunches prepared on the table, so as workers leave the parking structure, they can just drive up, receive a meal and be on the way home to their loved ones,” said Major Steven Merritt, Major for the Salvation Army, Divisional Commander for Wisconsin Upper Michigan Division.

The Salvation Army set up its own drive thru — distributing bagged lunches during shift change as a way to say thank you.

“It seems like a simple gesture, a free meal, but after a 12-hour shift of working hard and doing your best to protect those you’re working with as well as yourself, I think it’s a huge gesture,” said Kelly Elkins, President Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s.

With COVID-19 cases in Milwaukee County on the rise — hospitals are on the front lines of the county’s defense.

“Overall, I think everyone is hanging in. Our caregivers, our nurses, our doctors, everyone is so committed to making sure during this unprecedented time that we’re safely caring for our patients and their families,” Elkins.

The Salvation Army says its happy to show some care in return.

“This is just to provide that care, love, to let the health care workers know they are not forgotten, that we remember them in the community,” said Merritt.

The Salvation Army says it will do this meal giveaway again if it sees a need.