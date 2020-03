WAUPACA — While the coronavirus pandemic plays out, those at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King would like to let their families and friends know that they are thinking of them.

Check out the video tweeted out by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday, March 27.

Members at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King would like to let their families and friends know that they are thinking of you! We love that our members have found ways to connect with their loved ones while we do everything we can to keep them safe and well. #SeeYouSoon #WisVets pic.twitter.com/qiUHvMw6oX — Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (@WisVets) March 27, 2020