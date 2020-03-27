‘Virus knows no borders:’ Milwaukee mayor urges caution with language used to describe COVID-19
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett released a statement on Friday, March 27 as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic and in particular, the city’s Hmong community.
The mayor met virtually on Thursday with leaders and members of the Hmong community. His statement following that meeting reads as follows:
“The World Health Organization has urged people to be careful with language used to describe COVID-19, insisting that it not be referred to as the ‘Chinese’ or ‘Wuhan’ virus. In this time of heightening tensions, there are serious concerns in the Asian American community about scapegoating and becoming the targets of misplaced fear and anger. I oppose any expressions of racism and xenophobia at all levels. No one should live in fear because of who they are, what they look like, or where they come from. This virus knows no borders. It’s wisest to use official names for this pandemic, especially if there is potential to do harm.”