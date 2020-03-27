× ‘We are so grateful:’ Companies, organizations contribute to COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund

MILWAUKEE — Companies and organizations throughout southeastern Wisconsin responded to the call to support the community by making contributions to the United Way COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund.

Those who made financial or in-kind donations include — 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, GE Healthcare, HSA Bank, Meijer, Northwestern Mutual, UW Credit Union, We Energies Foundation, and Weyco Group.

Donations to the COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund can be made directly at UnitedWayGMWC.org.

“I am never surprised, but always humbled at the generosity of our community,” said Amy Lindner, president & CEO of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County. “When people are in need, our neighbors and friends are always the first to raise their hands and ask us what they can do to help.”

“We are so grateful to everyone who is supporting the COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund. A special thanks to our corporate partners who show us every day what it means to Live United. Our fight continues, and we ask everyone to join us as we work together to support our community,” said Linda Benfield, managing partner of the Milwaukee office of Foley & Lardner LLP, and Board Chair of United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County..

The COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund focuses on supporting United Way’s nonprofit agency partners by delivering food, supplies, and money during these challenging times. Some of the investments include:

• Dollars to allow emergency shelters to stay open 24/7, rather than requiring daytime exits

• Dollars to purchase food items for pantries and for individual agencies

• Diapers for early childhood programs

• Medical and cleaning supplies for clinics and shelters

United Way also donated various products to agencies, including toilet paper, hand sanitizer, nonperishable food items, and hygiene products.

“There are so many people who need help right now,” said Lindner. “We want to make sure that we are meeting any pressing needs our nonprofit partners have and assist them in continuing essential services.”