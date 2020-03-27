We Energies: Peregrine falcons lay 6 eggs at 4 nest sites in SE Wisconsin

Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
OAK CREEK — We Energies reported on Friday, March 27 that its peregrine falcons have laid six eggs at four nest sites so far in 2020. Three of those eggs were laid in the last 24 hours — and they are expecting more.

Check out all of the activity when you view their live cameras: wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons

Current egg count

  • Port Washington Generating Station: 3
  • Valley Power Plant (in Milwaukee): 1
  • Oak Creek Power Plant: 1
  • Weston Power Plant (in Rothschild): 1

The male and female peregrine falcons will take turns incubating the eggs for the next month or so. If all goes well, We Energies says we should see our first chicks in late April.

