× Wisconsin Department of Revenue announces relief measures for small businesses

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) announced Friday, March 27 additional measures to help small businesses, including steps to help with sales tax payments.

Starting immediately, small businesses can request an extension to file sales and use tax returns scheduled to be due March 31 until April 30, and those scheduled to be due April 30 until June 1.

Last week, the DOR, like the IRS, automatically extended income tax payment and return due dates to July 15, 2020.

Other elements related to the sales tax change include:

DOR will not assess late filing fees or penalties if sales/use tax returns are filed by April 30 or June 1

By law, payments are due March 31 and April 30; 12% interest will accrue beginning on the due date, unless the legislature changes the law to allow the DOR to waive interest

Send your request to DORRegistration@wisconsin.gov



“We understand the anxiousness Wisconsinites have at this time. This event impacts not only our health and safety but also our finances,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “Our state agencies are working to assist our citizens in any way that we can.”

Other significant changes by DOR to assist both individual and business taxpayers as they face challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic include:

Expediting claims for both the Earned Income Tax credit and Homestead credit

for both the Earned Income Tax credit and Homestead credit Lowering the interest rate from 18% to 12% on unpaid balances on sales and use tax returns due March 31 and April 30, 2020. Contact : DORTOBReturnAdjustment@wisconsin.gov after you receive a bill to request a reduction of the interest rate

from 18% to 12% on unpaid balances on sales and use tax returns due March 31 and April 30, 2020. Allowing installment payment plans for amounts reported on returns but unpaid. Find information on how to request an installment payment plan here

for amounts reported on returns but unpaid. Relaxing collection activities on delinquent amounts due between now and July 15, 2020, unless suspending the collection activity would compromise the state’s ability to collect the amount due.

due between now and July 15, 2020, unless suspending the collection activity would compromise the state’s ability to collect the amount due. Delaying the start of most new audits of small businesses

More details on these and other measures can be found here

Contact Information

Audit Assistance: (608) 266-2486 or DORIncome@wisconsin.gov

(608) 266-2486 or DORIncome@wisconsin.gov Appeals Assistance: (608) 266-0185 or DORAppeals@wisconsin.gov

(608) 266-0185 or DORAppeals@wisconsin.gov Overdue Tax or Debts Assistance: (608)266-7879 or DORCompliance@wisconsin.gov

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue notes that most services are found online at www.revenue.wi.gov

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in the Wisconsin www.wisconsin.gov/covid19 .