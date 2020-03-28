935 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin, 13K+ tested negative

MADISON – There are now 935 confirmed cases of coronavirus. That is up from 907 reported on Friday, March 27. There have been over 13,000 negative tests and a total of 16 deaths.

The total number of positive cases and deaths is a combination of data reported by state and county health officials.

Milwaukee County’s coronavirus dashboard showed 496 cases in the county Saturday morning. Jefferson County reported seven cases on Friday afternoon as well. Racine County reported 17 total confirmed cases Friday.

Each of those county’s reported numbers represented additional cases to those listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in its Saturday afternoon report.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can: Text COVID19 to 211-211 Visit 211Wisconsin.org Call 211. Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.



CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.

Helpful phone numbers

Milwaukee Health Department: 414-286-3521

If you’ve lost a job and need help with unemployment: 414-435-7069

