‘A slice of Milwaukee:’ St. Francis brewery hosts beer drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. FRANCIS -- Several craft breweries in the Milwaukee area got together to make sure you have enough beer for the weekend.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Faklandia Brewing in St. Francis held a beer drive-thru in its parking lot. Customers stayed inside their cars as workers delivered six-packs of cans or bottles.

Workers said they are doing whatever they can to keep a sense of normalcy in Wisconsin amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think people are just enthusiastic to get craft beer back in their homes," one worker said. "Obviously you can't be in a taproom right now, I think people just want to bring a slice of Milwaukee home with them today."

The drive-thru was a hit. Seven vendors ran out of beer before the event ended at 6 p.m. As you know, running out of beer in Wisconsin is no easy task.