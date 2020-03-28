× FOX Sports Wisconsin to replay Bucks classics in April

MILWAUKEE — FOX Sports Wisconsin will replay six memorable Milwaukee Bucks games in April starting Wednesday, April 1.

The games span from 1972 to 2019 and will air from April 1 through Wednesday, April 15.

A playoff game between the Bucks and Chicago Bulls from 2015 will be the first to air. In that game, former Bucks player Jerryd Bayless hit a buzzer-beater to win the game.

On April 3, a 1972 contest between the Bucks, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Los Angeles Lakers — which ended the Lakers’ 33-game winning streak, an NBA record.

Eastern Conference playoff games from 1983, 1986 and 2001 will air on April 9, 11 and 12 respectively. In those games, the Bucks face the Celtics, 76ers and Hornets.

The special string of replays will culminate on April 15 with a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder from November of 2019 that started an 18-game winning streak for the Bucks earlier this season.

