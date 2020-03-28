‘It’s nice to be out:’ Minnesota church creates drive-in theater for community members

Dense fog advisory in effect for multiple counties until 10 p.m. Saturday
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (KMSP) – While movie theaters are among the many gathering places closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one church in Coon Rapids, Minnesota is bringing back an old-school way of seeing the latest blockbuster.

The North Star Community Church created a drive-in movie theater for community members to have the chance to get out without actually getting out.

“Helps get out of the house, you know the kids are kinda getting cooped up in there and it’s nice even if we’re still in the car, it’s nice to be out and have some fresh air,” said one attendee.

The church is posting updates for possible future events on its Facebook page.

