Kenosha police investigate stabbing that left man in critical condition

KENOSHA — Police were called to 60th Street and 14th Avenue in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 28 for a report of an adult male who had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say a suspect is not in custody. They are not releasing any more details at this time.

The Kenosha Police Department is still investigating the circumstances of this case. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Callers can refer to Kenosha Police case# 2020-00015563.