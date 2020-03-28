Go
Search
Replay:
FOX6 WakeUp
FOX6 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX6Now.com
Menu
News
Coronavirus
Support Local
Podcasts
Politics
Sports
WakeUp
Real MKE
Contests
Links
Weather
40°
40°
Low
44°
High
54°
Sun
36°
50°
Mon
33°
48°
Tue
33°
46°
See complete forecast
Important resources to help you navigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Wisconsin
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic
March 28, 2020
Posted 7:36 am, March 28, 2020, by
FOX6 News
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Look who's turning six years old on March 28, 2020.
Popular
900+ positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin, 13K+ tested negative
PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus
Medical examiner: Milwaukee County man dies from COVID-19; 12 deaths in Wisconsin
750+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, more than 11K tested negative
Latest News
Milwaukee police respond to shooting near 39th & St. Paul
People taking extra precautions after learning coronavirus can live on surfaces for days
935 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Wisconsin, 13K+ tested negative
March 28, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 22, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 6, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 7, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 21, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 23, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 15, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 1, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 8, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 13, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 9, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 3, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 24, 2020
Look Who's 6
March 25, 2020
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.