More than a dozen have tested positive at Grafton facility; how did COVID-19 get in there

GRAFTON -- It was one week ago that health officials with the Waukesha Ozaukee Public Health Department announced Ozaukee County's first, coronavirus-related death -- a resident of Village Pointe Commons. Since then, two additional residents of the long-term care facility in Grafton have died from complications of COVID-19.

More than a dozen have tested positive in that facility alone, now the question becomes: How did COVID-19 get in there, and how will they stop it?

"It's likely there are others who are infected, we just haven't tested them yet," said Kirsten Johnson, health officer with the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department. "'We have our suspicions. We haven't been able to get to the patient zero, we have not identified the index case, who it was specifically, because there are so many people going in and out of these facilities."

Last week, 91-year-old Robert Blackbird -- a resident of the facility's memory care unit -- died. This week, an 82-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man -- also residents of the memory care unit -- died as well. All three had pre-existing conditions.

Health officials believe COVID-19 is spreading through caretakers who are traveling among multiple facilities.