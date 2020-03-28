× SeaWorld furloughs 90% of workers because of virus crisis

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Entertainment is furloughing 90% of its workers because the novel coronavirus had forced the company to close its 12 theme parks.

The employees will be paid through the beginning of next week. After next week, the workers will be off without pay for an uncertain time, the Orlando-based company said Friday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

SeaWorld’s annual report says that as of December 31, 2018, it employed about 4,700 full-time employees and approximately 12,000 part-time employees. During peak season in 2018, the company hires more than 4,000 additional seasonal workers, many of whom are high school and college students. None of the company’s employees are covered by a collective bargaining agreement.