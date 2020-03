Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Wisconsin, Milwaukee officials say numbers are changing by the minute.

Those positive cases 54% of confirmed cases are women, men make up 46%. The most amount of confirmed cases have been seen in the age range of 50-69.

For every one person diagnosed with a positive test, there could be up to 10 others who are infected who haven't sought out treatment.

That said, the actual number of cases is likely much higher.