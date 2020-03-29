Instacart workers could strike Monday, seeking more protection against COVID-19

Elton John Hosts COVID-19 Benefit Special on FOX6 & iHeart beginning at 8 p.m.
Posted 7:02 pm, March 29, 2020, by , Updated at 07:07PM, March 29, 2020
Instacart (Getty Images)

Instacart employee Monica Ortega wears gloves while using her cellphone to check orders while picking up groceries from a supermarket for delivery on March 19, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart workers could strike Monday, March 30.

The group, made up of Instacart shoppers and gig workers collective, claims they need more protection from the coronavirus. Monetary demands include a $5 surcharge on all orders, a default tip of at least 10% and extended and expanded paid sick leave.

Other requests include free safety gear like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

If the demands aren’t met, the group threatened to stop deliveries Monday, March 30.

Instacart provides a 14-day sick leave to hourly employees or full-service shoppers diagnosed with COVID-19. The company extended the application deadline to May 6.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers could participate in the possible strike.

