× Instacart workers could strike Monday, seeking more protection against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart workers could strike Monday, March 30.

The group, made up of Instacart shoppers and gig workers collective, claims they need more protection from the coronavirus. Monetary demands include a $5 surcharge on all orders, a default tip of at least 10% and extended and expanded paid sick leave.

Other requests include free safety gear like hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

If the demands aren’t met, the group threatened to stop deliveries Monday, March 30.

Instacart provides a 14-day sick leave to hourly employees or full-service shoppers diagnosed with COVID-19. The company extended the application deadline to May 6.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many workers could participate in the possible strike.