Kenosha Woodman's employee tested positive for COVID-19

KENOSHA — A Kenosha Woodman’s employee tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials announced in a statement Sunday, March 29.

“It is our understanding they are recuperating at home under their doctor’s care, and we wish them well in their recovery,” company officials said in the statement.

Woodman’s officials said they’d been in contact with the Kenosha County Health Department and are “cooperating in all ways we can in their investigation and with their recommendations.”

Officials said in an effort to reduce the spread, they increased cleaning throughout stores during daytime hours, in addition to the normal, full-store nightly cleaning procedures. The areas of the store this employee had contact with were cleaned multiple times, officials said, and additional heightened cleaning was implemented following the positive test result.

“Woodman’s will continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 situation as it develops in the communities we serve,” Woodman’s officials said in the statement. “We will continue our daily and nightly cleaning procedures, including cleaning high-touch surfaces like carts, door handles, and checkout registers. We have also installed plexiglass at our checkout registers. We will continue to offer free cleansing wipes for customers to use to wipe down carts prior to a customer’s personal use.”

Employees have been reminded of good hand-washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers, to clean regularly with disinfectant spray, and to stay home if sick. Woodman’s officials noted various forms of leave for employees who are sick.

Officials also noted social distancing policies and measures implemented at stores.